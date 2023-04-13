Shuhei Yoshida Added as a PlayStation Stars Digital Collectible - News

posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has added Shuhei Yoshida as a digital collectible as part of the PlayStation Stars loyalty program.

A digital bobblehead of Yoshida can be unlocked by playing one of six games he has recommended. This includes A Space for the Unbound, Before Your Eyes, Cult of the Lamb, Neon White, Sifu and The Knight Witch.

Yoshida has worked at PlayStation his entire career, which started in 1993. He was President of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios from 2008 to 2019 and is now the Head of Independent Developer Initiative.

Get a Shuhei Yoshida of your very own! https://t.co/eAjOV6xBWX — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) April 13, 2023

