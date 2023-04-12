Street Fighter 6 Showcase Set for April 20 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Capcom announced it will host a Street Fighter 6 showcase on April 20 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET. A pre-show will start 30 minutes earlier. You can watch it on YouTube.

The main showcase will be over 30 minutes and be hosted by rapper Lil Wayne. Developers will join the showcase and share the latest details on Street Fighter 6. This includes the World Tour, Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground, and more.

View the announcement trailer of the showcase below:

Street Fighter 6 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC Steam on June 2, 2023.

