Noob: The Factionless Arrives June 29 for All Major Platforms - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Microids and developers Olydri Games and Blackpixel Studio announced Noob: The Factionless will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 29.

The game first released for PC via Steam Early Access in June 2021.

Appel à tous les fans de RPG ! ⚔️



Le jeu vidéo NOOB - Les Sans-Factions sortira en physique et digital sur PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch et en digital sur PC le 29 juin 2023 ! 🔥 https://t.co/D8tcDiZ95I



#NoobRPG pic.twitter.com/4Flql2I0gZ — Microids (@Microids_off) March 20, 2023

Read details on the game below:

Noob: The Factionless follows the adventures of four players from the Rush guild: Baster the Neogician, Drek the Berserker, May the Cartomancer, and Logs the Elementalist. Their quest is to reach the supreme level and become the elite of the “Horizon” MMORPG—the Legendary Class. Together, they will have to face hundreds of monsters and wander around fantastic worlds to give their guild the place it deserves in the world of “Horizon,” among the mythic Noob, Justice, Roxxor and Pro Game Master guilds. But the challenge they will face will not be limited to “Horizon”: their avatars will accomplish “real” quests in real life. History can be made both into the game and in real life!

Key Features:

A true RPG experience with over 50 hours of gameplay, over 750 avatars to interact with, and over 300 maps to wander in.

RPG experience with over 50 hours of gameplay, over 750 avatars to interact with, and over 300 maps to wander in. Embody a team of four hardcore gamers and their video game avatars in a challenging and colorful RPG in a homage to the greatest Japanese RPGs!

Japanese RPGs! Explore a huge world, fight intense battles, and complete quests to level up your team.

Customize your avatars with the best equipment you will loot in dungeons, grottos, chests, and city shops!

Strengthen your team and upgrade your abilities by farming experience through the fights: adapt your skills to your fighting style or to the foes you encounter.

Explore the world of Olydri and make your mark among the most powerful factions of the “Horizon” MMORPG, where the greatest players meet and fight!

Play the “real” players in the “real world” and find out who is behind your friends’ avatars… or your enemies’!

