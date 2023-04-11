PS5 Best-Selling Console in the UK in March, Resident Evil 4 Remake Tops Software Charts - Sales

/ 254 Views

by, posted 36 minutes ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in March 2023, according to GfK Entertainment and reported by GamesIndustry. PS5 sales were down two percent compared to February.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console in March as sales were up slightly month-on-month. The Neon Switch accounted for 26.3 percent of all Switch sales, followed by the White OLED model at 23.6 percent. The Super Mario hardware bundle accounted for 12.8 percent of all Switch sales.

The Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console with sales down 10 percent compared to February.

There were over 138,000 video game consoles sold in the UK in March (GfK panel data, not upweighted). This is up up 23 percent year-on-year and down three percent month-on-month.

GSD data shows that 2.7 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in February, which is down three percent year-on-year.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 was the best-selling game. It didn't have an opening as big as the remake of Resident Evil 2 or Resident Evil Village. However, it did have a bigger launch than the remake of Resident Evil 3.

65 percent of sales for the remake of Resident Evil 4 were on PlayStation consoles, 20 percent on the Xbox Series X|S, and 15 percent on PC.

Hogwarts Legacy is down to second place in its second month.

WWE 2K23 debuted in fourth place with the first three weeks of sales 20 percent lower than WWE 2K22.

Tchia debuted in sixth place. Physical sales of Metroid Prime Remastered debuted in ninth place. Nintendo doesn't share digital sales and the game first released as on the Nintendo eShop in February.

Sales for the first quarter of 2023 were also revealed and console sales were up 24.2 percent year-on-year driven by the huge increase in PS5 stock. PS5 sales in the quarter were up 180 percent year-on-year and accounted for over half of all consoles sold.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console in the quarter with sales down over 25 percent year-on-year. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with sales down 18 percent compared to last year.

Software data for the quarter were up just one percent year-on-year, with just under eight million games sold. This was driven by the success of Hogwarts Legacy, which is the fastest-selling game in the UK outside of FIFA and Call of Duty, since Red Dead Redemption 2.

Here are the software (digital + physical) charts:

Position Title 1 Resident Evil 4 Remake (Capcom) 2 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 3 FIFA 23 (EA) 4 WWE 2K23 (2K Games) 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 6 Tchia (Kepler) 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 9 Metroid Prime Remastered (Nintendo)* 10 NBA 2K23 (2K Games)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles