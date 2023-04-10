Rumor: New Jet Set Radio and Remake of Persona 3 Footage Appears Online - News

Twitter user AVtoGAMEnoYAMI over the weekend apparently posted a video of what appears to be a remake of Persona 3, as well as a short clip that features Beat from Jet Set Radio.

The footage is reportedly from Sega Japan's internal meeting held in 2021 and display the text "footage in development" on the top right.

Gematsu reports that while it cannot verify the leaked footage, it has heard that a Persona 3 remake has been in development for several years at Atlus.

UPDATE: Special thanks to anonymous user DM for this!! So it seems this was part of footage from SEGAs Japan’s Internal meeting held in 2021… The Japanese characters on top rights reads “Footage in development” pic.twitter.com/5sW13O1kyQ — aikaangelica (@AVtoGAMEnoYAMI) April 9, 2023

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

