Rumor: New Jet Set Radio and Remake of Persona 3 Footage Appears Online - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 344 Views
Twitter user AVtoGAMEnoYAMI over the weekend apparently posted a video of what appears to be a remake of Persona 3, as well as a short clip that features Beat from Jet Set Radio.
The footage is reportedly from Sega Japan's internal meeting held in 2021 and display the text "footage in development" on the top right.
Gematsu reports that while it cannot verify the leaked footage, it has heard that a Persona 3 remake has been in development for several years at Atlus.
UPDATE: Special thanks to anonymous user DM for this!! So it seems this was part of footage from SEGAs Japan’s Internal meeting held in 2021… The Japanese characters on top rights reads “Footage in development” pic.twitter.com/5sW13O1kyQ— aikaangelica (@AVtoGAMEnoYAMI) April 9, 2023
This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.
That style is hideous. I love JSR but that is not the look to go with. Hideki Naganuma isn't working on it so eh. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk looks better.
I will lose my MIND if a Jet Set Radio is announced! Remake or new game, bring it on Sega! Not a huge fan of the art style, but if this 2 years old, I really hope it'll look much better by the time it's announced.