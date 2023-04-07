Resident Evil 4 Remake The Mercenaries DLC Out Now - News



posted 5 hours ago

Capcom has released the free The Mercenaries DLC for the remake of Resident Evil 4. It is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

View the The Mercenaries DLC trailer below:

Read details on The Mercenaries DLC below:

Race against the clock and battle your way to the top of the leaderboards!

First featured in the original Resident Evil 4, The Mercenaries is back! Are you ready to test your mettle in this thrilling, breakneck fight for survival against an increasingly dangerous horde of enemies?

Characters, old and new, can now use Mayhem Mode—unique abilities that add new layers of strategic and tactical depth never seen before in The Mercenaries!

Like the main story, The Mercenaries is reimagined and awaiting those who enjoy fast-paced action combat!

The remake of Resident Evil 4 is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

