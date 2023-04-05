Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass Wave 4 and Update 2.0.0 Out Now - News

Publisher Nintendo and developer Intelligent Systems have released Expansion Pass Wave 4 and update Version 2.0.0 for Fire Emblem Engage.

The Expansion Pass Wave 4 adds a new story scenario called Fell Xenologue, as well as new characters, locations, maps, and class types.

Read the Update 2.0.0 patch notes below:

General Updates

Compatible with Wave 4 of the Expansion Pass.

Expansion Pass. Update Bonus has been added. You can receive items when entering the Somniel from Chapter 5 or later.

Collaboration content with the smartphone app “Fire Emblem Heroes” can now be downloaded for free from the Nintendo eShop. You can receive items when entering the Somniel after downloading the data from the eShop. Note that players who have already downloaded the bonuses from linking with “Fire Emblem Heroes” cannot download the content again.

Issues have been fixed to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

Fire Emblem Engage is available for the Nintendo Switch.

