Saudi Arabia Investing $38 Billion to Become Hub for the Video Game Industry

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), a wealth fund chaired by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, is investing $38 billion to become a hub for the video game industry, according to a report from Bloomberg.

"We are now more of an esports company than a games company," said Savvy Gaming Group, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's PIF, Chief Executive Officer Brian Ward in a statement to Bloomberg. "What we’re doing this year is focusing more on game publishing and development."

Ward added, "We would like to use those investments to begin to work with these companies and ask how we can work together on publishing in (the Middle East and North Africa), run their esports businesses or develop new IP together.

"Part of our mandate is to help partners and other companies come to Saudi and choose Riyadh over some other place to establish a publishing business or distribution business to serve the region."

Savvy is looking to build up its resources and clout in video game development and publishing. This includes Savvy Games Studios, which has about 45 employees, and is developing a mobile game first, followed by a console game. Ward hopes it will grow into a top-tier studio, but admits "building a game studio from scratch is super hard."

Ward said one way to become a global entertainment hub by 2030 is to acquire studios or publishers, including internationally. He admits Electronic Arts would be "too big" for them as Savvy has around $13 billion to invest in acquiring a game publisher. He would consider taking another public game publisher private.

Saudi Arabia's PIF has invested in Nintendo, Tencent, Activision Blizzard, Embracer, Capcom, and Nexon. The public fund has invested in Nintendo multiple times to the point it now has an 8.26 percent stake in the gaming giant. The public fund is "the largest outside investor" in Nintendo.

Previous data also showed the public fund owns $2.9 billion of stock in Activision Blizzard, $1.7 billion in Electronic Arts stock, and $1.2 billion in Take-Two stock.

The Saudi Arabia's crown prince has a goal of making the economy of the country less reliable on oil.

