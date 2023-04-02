Cheaper Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Cards Appear to be on the Way - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,999 Views
Microsoft decided to go with proprietary expansion cards for the Xbox Series X|S consoles, while Sony went with the standard M.2 SSD slot for the PlayStation 5.
The expansion cards for the Xbox Series X|S have been more expensive than standard SSDs found in PCs with the Seagate 1TB model launching at $219.99, while the 500 GB card was priced at $139.99 and the 2TB card was priced at $399.99.
It now appears cheaper expansion cards are on the way as a listing on Best Buy that has been pulled, but was reported by The Verge. The new expansion card listed was 1TB and from Western Digital. It was priced at $179.99, which is $40 cheaper than the Seagate 1TB expansion card.
Despite the cheaper price this is still more expensive than a standard 1TB SSD, which are often found below $100.
Good because this is one area where Xbox bet on the wrong horse. It's the Vita memory card problem.
Lower prices is always better. Personally I’ve never needed more storage. I don’t keep my X or PS5 storage very full. No data caps, so I can just delete when I am done.
The form factor and convenience was the right approach.
Locking themselves into an expensive agreement with Seagate was the fundamental issue... It's also Seagate.
Personally happy with a 16Tb external HDD, most games are happy to run directly off there, those that dont, I can transfer them to main storage on a per-needs basis.
...Now if only Microsoft would allow us to use drives larger than 16Tb.
Love the concept if it were a lot cheaper/have smaller sizes. Let gamers create their own 'game cartridge', especially since the S is digital only. I would've been all over this for sure.
Positive step in the right direction but prices are still too high. I am hoping that by the end of the generation these will have gotten cheap enough that having multiple of them will not be price prohibitive.
It's funny that at the start of the gen a lot of people were praising MS's method for additional storage and saying PS5's was the wrong route. A lot of flip flops on this area after 2 years in and seeing all the cheaper options for PS5 SSD storage.
A proprietary, easily-accessible option is still a better concept imo. It's the bullshit agreement MS & Seagate obviously made that tarnished that approach.
If costs were a bit closer I think the MS solution is vastly superior for video game consoles. It remains to be seen if prices can get down that low
‘Were’? I’m still praising it and probably other people too.. there is no flip/flops.
I mean they are pros and cons and I don’t think anyone disagree with that (the price being a cons) but my kids all have a Series S and X consoles and they can switch the storage expansions for on one console to another with a simple plug and play… why would you not praise that in the first place? The price is a bit high; I would love to have it lower for sure… but there also a lot of pros for that solution over for instance what you have to do to upgrade storage in the Play Station Five and virtually no way to unplug it and plug it in another console… not to mention that not everybody is comfortable opening their console to install it in the first place. The Xbox solution is way more user friendly, that’s another thing to praise…
At least tell the whole story. People were annoyed it took awhile to have expandable storage options on PS5, not the way it was implemented. While Xbox had expandable storage since launch. It was valid criticism.
You can get any 1TB SSD for like 60€ these days and it will works no problems on PS5. Thank God they didn't do what they did with Vita.