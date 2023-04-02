Cheaper Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Cards Appear to be on the Way - News

/ 1,999 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft decided to go with proprietary expansion cards for the Xbox Series X|S consoles, while Sony went with the standard M.2 SSD slot for the PlayStation 5.

The expansion cards for the Xbox Series X|S have been more expensive than standard SSDs found in PCs with the Seagate 1TB model launching at $219.99, while the 500 GB card was priced at $139.99 and the 2TB card was priced at $399.99.

It now appears cheaper expansion cards are on the way as a listing on Best Buy that has been pulled, but was reported by The Verge. The new expansion card listed was 1TB and from Western Digital. It was priced at $179.99, which is $40 cheaper than the Seagate 1TB expansion card.

Despite the cheaper price this is still more expensive than a standard 1TB SSD, which are often found below $100.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles