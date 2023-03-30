Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Announced for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Kou Shibusawa have announced Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch worldwide on July 20.

Initially launched in 1983, the Nobunaga’s Ambition series has cumulatively shipped over 10 million units worldwide, fast becoming a favorite among virtual military strategists throughout the globe.

In Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening, players will experience the life of a daimyo, a powerful Japanese leader, in the troubled times of the Warring States Period, 16th century Japan. As the head of their own clan, players will have to make the best decisions in in key areas ranching from the economy, to diplomacy, and military might in hopes of eventually unifying the country. To do so, they will be supported by retainers, AI officers who think and act on their own judgement. Retainers will provide submissions to the players to help them plan their battle strategy.

Players will issue policies which will impact the entire clan, and appoint land holders who will develop domains by themselves. In addition, they will also be able to appoint conservators, who can change the overall trend of the clan, as well as council officials to guide them when issuing policies. Players can even have direct talks with their officers to strengthen their allegiance and stop them from absconding, and these direct talks have the potential to open up new strategies as players deepen bonds with their retainers.

One of the series’ most popular features, siege, also makes its comeback in Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening, but in an entirely new form. For the first time in the series, sieges will take place on a single map with different types of terrain and totally different castles or castle towns, allowing players to enjoy dynamic sieges and a new level of strategy. When attacking, players will need to decide where to break through and which route to take while, when defending, they will need to decide where to deploy defensive equipment and how to intercept the attacking force.

In addition, Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening will include various features that befit the 40th Anniversary of the series, including landmarks and achievements that will affect the strategy. Players will also enjoy a large variety of scenarios, events, policies, and more, as well as elements from the previous titles such as an editing function that will allows them to change officer status, background music and scenarios, or create new clans.

