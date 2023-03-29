Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure Expansion Out Now - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games have announced the Rally Adventure expansion for Forza Horizon 5 is now available.

The expansion is included in the Premium Add-ons Bundle, the Premium Edition, and the Expansions Bundle. It is also available for a standalone price of $19.99.

Read details on the expansion below:

Rally Around Sierra Nueva

To create a uniquely Horizon rally experience, we designed 38 miles (61km) of the most exciting driving roads ever in Forza Horizon full of unpredictable turns with steep inclines, blind crests and asphalt jumps. Pack some extra tires and keep those brakes handy, as massive sand trails kicked up by the vehicles ahead could stop you in your tracks! These dust plumes are physics-driven and result in the most complex weather effect in a Forza Horizon game.

To fully utilize its incredible roads and terrain, we’ve given Sierra Nueva the largest number of racing events of any Horizon expansion in an exciting new career, where you’ll get to join three rally teams and take on timed point-to-point Horizon Rally stages and traditional Horizon Races. Listen out for navigator callouts as your co-driver follows the action from the dynamic Horizon Rally Helicopter, which includes the dramatic night-time spotlight – essential for those low visibility routes!

Sierra Nueva also introduces several new biomes to explore including the town of Pueblo Artza, a huge Abandoned Quarry perfect for some Gymkhana action, epic deformable Sand Dunes, the tight and twisting Desert Gorge, rolling Green Hills, and an entirely smashable Palm Forest. You’ll even find the remote village of Cráteres Secos nestled into a breathtaking crater.

With its vast topography, rich vegetation, stunning vistas and an ideal mix of asphalt, dirt and rugged deformable sand roads, Sierra Nueva gives you and your friends the perfect playground to experience Horizon Rally in your favorite cars. Go out there and leave your mark in the mud!

Build A Rally Monster

To ensure players can create their ultimate rally monster before venturing out into the wilds of Sierra Nueva, the latest Forza Horizon 5 series update introduces new tuning features for all players. These include all-new rally parts and body kits, adjustable Tire Profile Size on select vehicles to fit massive wheel arches, and an anti-lag system that delivers more power to turbocharged engines while producing spectacular flame effects and fire-cracker audio. It looks and sounds amazing!

We’ve also added launch control as a new driving assist option so everyone can experience those perfect rally starts, which are made even better thanks to our friends at Epitaph Records, who are serving up 15 new punk songs on the airwaves to accompany your hard-rock rally adventures.

If you’re looking for a purpose-built rally monster, Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure features 10 stunning new cars including performance trucks like the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum, off-road buggies such as the 1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle Class 5/1600 ‘Scumbug’ and a rally legend that is the 2001 Ford #4 Ford Focus RS, which is also your starter car in the new rally career.

New cars and cosmetic items are unlocked by completing Reputation Challenges for each of the three rally teams. For more details on how this feature works and an overview of the new car unlocks, check out the Forza.net blog.

Forza Horizon 5 is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

