EA Laying Off 6% of Staff as Part of Restructure

Electronic Arts announced it is laying off six percent of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan. The company plans to optimize its real estate portfolio and focus its efforts on growth opportunities.

The gaming giant has 12,900 employees worldwide at the end of March 2022, which means about 775 employees will be laid off.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said the company is "is operating from a position of strength" and will focus on developing games with large communities based on its biggest IP.

"As we drive greater focus across our portfolio, we are moving away from projects that do not contribute to our strategy, reviewing our real estate footprint, and restructuring some of our teams," said Wilson.

He added, "This is the most difficult part, and we are working through the process with the utmost care and respect. Where we can, we are providing opportunities for our colleagues to transition onto other projects. Where that's not possible, we are providing severance pay and additional benefits such as health care and career transition services."

