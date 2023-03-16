Splash Damage, Sacriel, and shroud Announces AAA Open-World Survival Game Project Astrid - News

Splash Damage have announced a partnership with live streamers Sacriel and shroud to develop a AAA open-world survival game, Project Astrid.

The game is currently in pre-production and the release date and platforms were not revealed. More details will be shared in the near future.

"This project means everything to me," said Mike 'shroud' Grzesiek. "Chris and I have refined a vision for what’s next in the survival genre and with Splash Damage we’re setting out to build it. We want to build the best survival game ever, and with Sacriel’s brain and Splash Damage’s team, I know we can do it."

Chris 'Sacriel' Ball added, "This is a dream come true. Mike and I have been envisioning a world where we help build the game that streamers and gamers love playing. To be able to execute with a team as esteemed and experienced as Splash Damage is a privilege. In our work together to date, it is clear to us that we are truly part of the team and that we are well positioned to help bring this dream to reality."

Sacriel and shroud have been working with Splash Damage on Project Astrid since the very beginning.

"Sacriel and shroud are core members of our development team," said the Creative Director on Project Astrid Lance Winter. "They bring with them a unique and fresh perspective. Not only that, but they’re providing us brand new insights into what fans and creators actually want from their gaming experiences. No one knows this genre better than they do."

Splash Damage CEO Richard Jolly added, "Founding from friends who met in online PvP, Splash Damage has been passionate about crafting unforgettable multiplayer experiences for over 20 years. Project Astrid is the culmination of this passion, born out of a partnership with two close friends, who also happen to be incredibly well-respected experts in our industry. We’re excited to share something fresh with our fans as we take a bold step forward and craft a game that’s truly different from anything we’ve done before."

