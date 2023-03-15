Nintendo Switch Online Adds BurgerTime Deluxe, Kirby’s Dream Land 2, SIDE POCKET, and XEVIOUS - News

Nintendo has announced four games have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online library.

BurgerTime Deluxe and Kirby’s Dream Land 2 have been added to the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library, SIDE POCKET has been added to the SNES – Nintendo Switch Online library, and XEVIOUS has been added to the NES – Nintendo Switch Online library.

Read details on the four games below:

Game Boy

BurgerTime Deluxe

It’s a nonstop food fight in this classic arcade game! Give Chef Peter Pepper a hand and create the ultimate burger by traversing an action-packed kitchen to gather your materials—but watch out, because renegade ingredients will stop at nothing to put an end to your cooking days

Kirby’s Dream Land 2

The bridges that connect the seven Rainbow Islands have disappeared! Help Kirby solve the mystery while battling King Dedede and his horde of minions. Along the way, meet Rick, Kine, and Coo—each possessing important abilities that will help Kirby save the day!

Super NES

SIDE POCKET

You might be able to play it cool behind the cue in Nine Ball Game and Pocket Game, but do you have what it takes to finesse with the best in the challenging Trick Game? Make use of a variety of shots in both solo and multiplayer modes and get ready to rack ‘n’ roll in this billiards game that was originally released for Super NES in 1993!

NES

XEVIOUS

You are humanity’s last hope against the sinister XEVIOUS collective! Pilot the Solvalou Fighter and its variety of weapons in your mission to destroy XEVIOUS aircraft and bases from deep behind enemy lines. XEVIOUS differentiated itself from its mid-80s contemporaries with its unique enemy types, hidden gameplay features and variety of vertically scrolling environments. Ask yourself, are you devious enough to beat XEVIOUS?

