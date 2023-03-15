Blade of Darkness Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher SNEG announced the hack and slash action game, Blade of Darkness, is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for $14.99.

The game first released for PC in February 2001, followed by the Nintendo Switch in November 2022.

A grim new threat looms over The Central Kingdoms. The borders protected by the fierce King’s Knights are no longer secure. The fearsome orc clans, more numerous than ever, lurk on all roads. The proud nomadic peoples of the steppes are on the alert, for strange beasts prowl the darkness. Not even the stout dwarves, hidden in their underground palaces, seem safe from threat – from the unknown tunnels of its mines, a foul army of hideous creatures advances inexorably.

Chaos seizes the World. Only the memory of the oldest recalls the exploits of a hero and a few warriors, who in other times fought against the forces of Chaos. Ianna, the mother of all living beings, gave the hero a powerful sword to enter the abyss and defeat evil. But that happened a long time ago. A new hero is needed, a chosen one who is worthy to wield the Sword and destroy the enemy… this time forever.

Four Playable Characters

Pick your Champion of Ianna—Tukaram, the Barbarian; Naglfar, the Dwarf; Sargon, the Knight; or Zoe, the Amazon—each with unique strengths, weaknesses, and fighting skills, as you hack ‘n slash your way through a blood-drenched quest to save the world from the forces of Chaos.

Bloody and Gory Combat

Learn devastating combo attacks and use them to slice your opponents into pieces. Hack off your foes’ limbs, then use them as weapons!

A Detailed and Dark Fantasy World

Battle orcs, trolls, golems, demons, skeletons, and scores of malevolent enemy creatures as you explore treacherous tombs, frozen fortresses, demon spires, deserts, temples, and palaces.

Interactive Environments

Destroy in-game objects with fire or your fists as you solve puzzles and disarm traps that combine physics, hydraulic systems, and lethal traps!

Re-Release of a True Genre-Defining Game

We are happy to bring Blade of Darkness back to life, an enduring classic that, at the time of its release, inspired many games in the action-adventure genre through its approach to combat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

