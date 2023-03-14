Microids Announces Game Based on Manga and Anime Series Space Adventure Cobra - News

Microids announced it has signed a publishing agreement with Japanese animation studio TMS Entertainment to produce a video game based on the manga and anime series Space Adventure Cobra. The game is in pre-production for consoles and PC.

"We are extremely excited to work on this adaptation of Space Adventure Cobra, a legendary anime which has inspired a whole generation of fans," said Microids CEO Stephane Longeard. "We are committed to respecting the universe and characters created by Buichi Terasawa, while providing an immersive gameplay experience, faithful to the spirit of the anime series. The Cobra game promises to be a great adventure for fans and gamers looking for a rich and compelling universe."

TMS Entertainment CEO Tadashi Takezaki added, "We were very impressed with the passion and professionalism of the Microids team, and we are confident that Cobra fans will be thrilled with the new video game. We are looking forward to the final product, which promises to delight the fans."

Read details on the game below:

Video Game

The video game provides players the opportunity to step into Cobra’s shoes as the famous galactic bounty hunter, in a futuristic and colorful universe.

Original Work

Created in 1978, the cult manga Cobra has fascinated many generations of fans with its complex plot known for its many twists and turns. With his legendary Psycho Gun attached to his left arm, and his iconic partnership with Lady, the notorious space pirate Cobra has captivated audiences for decades.

