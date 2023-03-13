IO Interactive: New Major Hitman Game is 'a Little Bit on Hiatus' - News

IO Interactive co-owner and CCO Christian Elverdam speaking with Eurogamer revealed development on the next major Hitman game has been put on hiatus.

"Right now a major, major new Hitman game: that's a little bit on hiatus." said Elverdam.

"As we're building another agent fantasy that's also taking up a lot of our time. But obviously we'll come back to beloved Agent 47. He's still very much in the heart of this company."

The developer changed the name of Hitman 3 to Hitman: World of Assassination on January 26 of this year. long with the name change is the addition to Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 available on the existing Access Pass system. Current Hitman 3 owners will get a free upgrade to Hitman: World of Assassination on all platforms.

IO Interactive recently announced its next game is based on a new IP and is "an online fantasy RPG with the codename of Project Fantasy.

