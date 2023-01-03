Hitman 3 Name to Change to Hitman: World of Assassination - News

/ 85 Views

by, posted 17 minutes ago

IO Interactive announced Hitman 3 will change its name to Hitman: World of Assassination on January 26.

Along with the name change is the addition to Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 available on the existing Access Pass system. Current Hitman 3 owners will get a free upgrade to Hitman: World of Assassination on all platforms.

Read the details below:

In 2015, we shared our vision for the World of Assassination; an ever-expanding game that would evolve over time and be the foundation for future HITMAN games. Those were the exact words we used and a central promise to how we’ve released the three games in the 7 years that followed.

Today, we’re excited to announce some upcoming changes to how our players (both existing and new) will experience, access and purchase HITMAN 1, HITMAN 2 and HITMAN 3. These changes will make it easier than ever to enter and enjoy the World of Assassination – and finally allow us to realise the vision we set out to achieve.

As of 26 January 2023, the following changes are planned to come into effect.

HITMAN 3 will become ‘HITMAN World of Assassination’, which will also include access to HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2 through our existing Access Pass system. Current HITMAN 3 owners will get a free upgrade to HITMAN World of Assassination on all platforms

We’re drastically simplifying the purchase experience for new players. HITMAN World of Assassination will be the single available option to start playing.

Essentially, these two changes will mean that all new players and existing HITMAN 3 owners will have the same base content ownership. There will be no more confusion over which edition to buy, what content you own, how to redeem Legacy packs or import locations, etc. We’re done with that.

THE WORLD OF ASSASSINATION

We’re approaching these changes with a no compromises approach. We want to make absolutely sure that the experience of entering or enjoying the World of Assassination is simple and straightforward.

Let’s break it down. We’re streamlining the (many) offerings currently on the stores down to two products. These will replace existing ways to buy HITMAN 1, HITMAN 2 or HITMAN 3.

HITMAN – World of Assassination (approx. $70 USD or local equivalent)

Includes: HITMAN 3, plus H1 GOTY Access Pass and H2 Standard Access Pass.

(approx. $70 USD or local equivalent) Includes: HITMAN 3, plus H1 GOTY Access Pass and H2 Standard Access Pass. HITMAN – World of Assassination Deluxe Pack (approx. $30 USD or local equivalent)

Includes: H3 Deluxe Pack, H3 Seven Deadly Sins Collection and H2 Expansion Access Pass.

That’s it. Those are the only two products that new players need to consider when buying any HITMAN game digitally as of January 26, 2023.

PLAYER-FRIENDLY FLEXIBILITY

We want the experience for new players to be straightforward and concrete. We believe the above changes will achieve that. However, for existing players, who cover a huge matrix of different ownership combinations, we’re being a little bit more flexible – but still with a strong approach for simplicity.

The reason for this flexibility is that we know many of you own certain games or DLCs but not others, and we don’t want to force anyone to (re)buy what they already own. We think that’s a good enough reason to still have a few options – but these options won’t be front and centre for new players. The idea is to keep these details visible to those who might need them.

STEAM COMPLETE THE SET

On Steam, we are going to implement ‘complete the set’ functionality for the three DLC packs included in the HITMAN World of Assassination Deluxe Pack (H3 Deluxe Pack, H3 Seven Deadly Sins Collection and H2 Expansion Access Pass). This will mean you only pay an even split for whatever content you don’t own. For example, if you own 2 of the DLCs, you’ll only pay $10 for the remaining DLC, rather than having to pay full price for the full Deluxe Pack.

IN-GAME STORE

On other platforms, we’ve added each individual DLC from the new WoA Deluxe Pack (H3 Deluxe Pack, H3 Seven Deadly Sins Collection and H2 Expansion Access Pass) to the IN-GAME store, again priced with an even split ($10 USD each). If you own some (but not all) of that content, you’ll be able to buy whatever you’re missing – at a new and reduced price.



STOREFRONT CHANGES

An important detail that we want to be clear about amongst these changes, is that we’re removing the standalone HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2 products from sale on all platforms. If you already own these games, you’ll still be able to access them in the exact same way that you do today. Of course, the majority of the content included in these games remains playable through HITMAN World of Assassination, with all of the improvements that were introduced with HITMAN 3.

On that note, and for extra clarity, HITMAN 3 will remain available in its current standalone form through the upcoming ‘HITMAN – World of Assassination’.

FINAL THOUGHTS

We’re absolutely certain that these changes will have a hugely positive effect on existing players and new players alike. It will also make our lives a lot easier too, there’s no doubting that.

For many players, it will mean free content to enjoy. For others, it will mean significantly cheaper DLC prices. For new players, who probably aren’t reading this here, they’ll have a much better experience buying HITMAN games.

The changes have also been made with the Freelancer game mode in mind, where being able to easily access all locations from across the World of Assassination is paramount to maximising your enjoyment.

Between now and when these changes come into effect, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the reactions and questions that arise.

Thanks for reading and supporting us.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles