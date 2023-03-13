S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl Developer Hacked by Russians - News

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl developer GSC Game World in a message posted to Twitter revealed the studio has been hacked by a community from a Russian social network and they are threatening to use the data collected for blackmail and and intimidation.

The developer says this is not the first attempt at a hack and leaking of its data, including personal information.

"Recently, our employee’s account for a collective work-with-images application was hacked," reads the message from GSC Game World. "The responsibility for this was claimed by a community from a Russian social network. They are threatening to use the obtained data for blackmail and intimidation.

"This is not the first attempt to hack and leak our data, including personal information. We have been enduring constant cyberattacks for more than a year now. We have faced blackmail, acts of aggression, hacks, attempts to hurt players and fans, and efforts to damage the development process or the reputation of our company.

"We are a Ukrainian company and, like most Ukrainians, we have experienced many things that are much more terrifying – destroyed houses, ruined lives and the deaths of our loved ones. Attempts to blackmail or intimidate us are completely futile."

The developer added that if there are any leaks to "refrain from watching or distributing information about Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Outdated and work-in-progress materials may dilute the impression of the final idea that we have put into the game. We encourage you to stay patient and wait for the official release for the best experience possible. We believe that you will love it."

A message from GSC Game World team pic.twitter.com/rqRM0tFZmO — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) March 12, 2023

