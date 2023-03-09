Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Launches April 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Capcom announced the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 28 for $39.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the bonus add-on content below:

Bonus Add-on Content

“Loyal Dog Costume” Palamute Layered Armor Set – A fun outfit for your Canyne companion!

“Striped Cat Costume” Palico Layered Armor Set – A gorgeous new look for your Felyne friend!

Note: Layered armor is a “skin” which changes the appearance of the character without affecting their stats and abilities.

Read details on the expansion below:

The world of Monster Hunter Rise gets bigger and deeper with this massive expansion featuring new monsters, new locales and more!

A New Adventure in a Distant Land – Renowned as the “Fierce Flame of Kamura” since the events of Monster Hunter Rise, you must set sail to uncover the cause of a terrible threat facing a kingdom across the sea!

– Renowned as the “Fierce Flame of Kamura” since the events of Monster Hunter Rise, you must set sail to uncover the cause of a terrible threat facing a kingdom across the sea! New Enemies Arrive, Old Foes Return – Arriving in Elgado Outpost, you discover that the abnormal events threatening this kingdom are caused by Malzeno, Lunagaron and Garangolm—terrifying monsters known locally as the Three Lords. In addition to these new enemies, You must also face old foes as series monsters not featured in Monster Hunter Rise make their return!

– Arriving in Elgado Outpost, you discover that the abnormal events threatening this kingdom are caused by Malzeno, Lunagaron and Garangolm—terrifying monsters known locally as the Three Lords. In addition to these new enemies, You must also face old foes as series monsters not featured in Monster Hunter Rise make their return! Deeper Gameplay – Your trusty Wirebug returns and is more useful than ever, with the addition of new abilities for all 14 weapon types that bring a new level of flexibility and depth to the hunting action.

– Your trusty Wirebug returns and is more useful than ever, with the addition of new abilities for all 14 weapon types that bring a new level of flexibility and depth to the hunting action. A Colorful Cast of Characters – Your new base of operations features a variety of locals to interact with, each with their own charming personality. Sometimes they will need your hunter’s help, and sometimes they will be the ones who help you out!

Note: You must own Monster Hunter Rise in order to play this expansion. Sunbreak content is accessible after completion of the 7-star Hub quest “Serpent Goddess of Thunder.” If you purchase this content while the game is open, you must restart the game in order to access the content.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion is available now for Switch and PC via Steam.

