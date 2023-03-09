E3 2023 Industry Registration Now Open, 'AAA Companies and More' Will Appear - News

E3 2023 organizers ReedPop have opened up registration, which is set to take place at the Los Angeles Conference Center from Tuesday, June 13 through Friday, June 16.

Those who are unable to attend, E3 2023 Digital Week starts on Sunday, June 11 and includes digital presentations like the PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show, Guerilla Collective and Black Voices In Gaming.

June 13 to 15 will be open to games professionals who will have access to the West and South halls, while E3 Gamer Days open to the public on June 15 to 16, which is held in the South Hall. Industry members and media will still be able to access this part of the show.

Industry registration for E3 2023 for professionals are now open and can apply for passes here. IGDA members who are eligible will have their applications expedited. Registration also open to active press and content creators and those interested can apply for a free media pass here.

ReedPop in its own update has stated that "AAA companies, in addition to indie darlings and tech and hardware firms" will be at E3 2023.

"The full roster of exhibitors will be announced in the leadup to the expo, providing participating companies the opportunity to make their own individual announcements beforehand," reads the announcement from ReedPop.

So far Ubisoft is the only major video game publisher to confirm it will attend this year's show. Nintendo has confirmed it won't attend this year, while Sony is rumored to be skipping as well and Microsoft will be holding its own annual showcase during the time of E3 down the road from the Los Angeles Conference Center.

Microsoft will be holding its Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11, while the Starfield Direct will take place right afterwards.

