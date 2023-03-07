POSTAL 4: No Regerts Launches March 21 for PS5 and PS4 - News

Developer Running With Scissors announced the open-world first-person shooter, POSTAL 4: No Regerts, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 21.

The game first released for PC via Steam and GOG in Early Access in October 2019, with the full release in April 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Several years have passed since the events that devastated the once proud town remembered as Paradise. The only two to walk away from the cataclysm unscathed, the hapless everyman known as the POSTAL Dude and his loyal companion Champ, drive aimlessly through the scorching deserts of Arizona looking for a new place to call home. After a fortuitous gas station rest stop ends with their car, trailer home, and the rest of their worldly possessions stolen, all the Dude’s seemingly got left to his name is his canine cohort and his bathrobe, and neither of them smells all that great. However, on the horizon, the duo glimpses an unfamiliar and dazzling town that beckons to them. What untold prospects lie within? Fame? Fortune? Maybe a bidet or two? Edensin awaits.

POSTAL 4: No Regerts is a satirical and outrageous comedic open world first person shooter and the long-awaited true sequel to what’s been fondly dubbed as “The Worst Game Ever,” POSTAL 2!

Key Features:

Approach your errands in a non-linear fashion within total free roam, open-world, sandbox gameplay! Seek out optional side quests for additional rewards! Or ignore all of that and just cause general pandemonium at your own leisure in the town of Edensin!

Pick-Yer-Dude! Choose Jon St. John, industry veteran and legendary voice for Duke Nukem, as the voice of the POSTAL Dude! Or go with returning fan favorites Rick Hunter (POSTAL

and POSTAL 2), Corey Cruise (POSTAL III), and Zack Ward (POSTAL the Movie) as alternate voice choices, giving you more POSTAL Dude than ever at your fingertips! Enjoy full freedom in your choice of pacifist-versus-aggressive playstyle! Plenty of new tools to support your (mostly) peaceful confrontations, but violence is still always an option too!

Brandish an over-the-top arsenal, from the devastating boom of the quadruple-barreled Fournicator to the feathered chaos of the Pigeon Mine!

Add that POSTAL twist to your weaponry with potent power-ups such as the classic Cat Silencer, the slow motion-inducing Catnip, and the dual wielding Energy Drink! Supercharge your fists, mighty foot, and urethra with a dose of the testicle-shrinking Vitamin X!

Discover unique weapon combos and capabilities! Combine a feline with a Grenade or the Rocket Launcher for some mobile explosive pussy! Mix a little Catnip with your Hunting Rifle to curve every bullet to its exact mark! Feeling down? Use the Rattler to grapple your way to new heights!

Experience a bevy of interactivity as you feed Doggie Treats to strays to gather canine armies to do your dirty work, stock up on inventory (for a price!) at automated Vending Machines, and, for the first time ever in the franchise, use and flush functioning toilets!

