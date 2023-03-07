Metal: Hellsinger Dream of the Beast DLC Announced, Features Lacuna Coil Vocalist - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Funcom and developer The Outsiders have announced Dream of the Beast DLC for Metal: Hellsinger. It will launch on March 29.

The DLC has two new tracks that features Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia and Lorna Shore vocalist Will Ramos. The DLC also adds the The Red Right Hand machine gun and three new outfits that provide unique gameplay modifiers.

Read details on the DLC below:

To perform two brand-new original songs, we welcome new talent: the soaring powerhouse that is Cristina Scabbia from Lacuna Coil, and the searing demon voice of Will Ramos from Lorna Shore. Players can select these songs from the new Song Selection feature that will arrive in a free update on the same day as “Dream of the Beast” releases.

On top of the two new songs, “Dream of the Beast” adds plenty more. Blast through demons in rhythmic bursts of death with The Red Right Hand, the new machine gun, and don one of three sizzling outfits that provide unique gameplay modifiers. With this downloadable content, players will be able to experience Metal: Hellsinger with a completely different beat and playstyle.

Metal: Hellsinger is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

