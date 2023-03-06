The Last of Us HBO TV Series Episode 8 Sets Series Record With 8.1 Million Viewers - News

posted 3 hours ago

The Last of Us HBO TV series continues to be a hit for HBO and Naughty Dog with the latest episode setting a series record with 8.1 million viewers on premiere night. This is up 74 percent from the series debut night in January.

The TV series has also been the top title on HBO Max for eight straight weeks with all episodes ranking in the week's top 10 individual assets. The average audience for the first five episodes is now nearing a total 30 million viewers across all platforms.

The finale of The Last of Us HBO TV series will premiere this Sunday, March 12 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.

