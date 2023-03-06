Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Arrives March 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Developer Wolcen Studio announced Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 15.

The game first released for PC via Steam in Early Access in March 2016 with the full release in February 2020. It later released for PC via Epic Games Store.

You are one of the three survivors of the slaughter of Castagath. Rescued by Grand Inquisitor Heimlock, you were drafted into the Republic’s Army of the Purifiers at a very young age to be trained in the military academy and become perfect soldiers against the supernatural. You also had the chance to benefit from Heimlock’s occasional advice and training, which led you and your childhood friends, Valeria and Edric, to be called the “Children of Heimlock.”

Recently, the Brotherhood of Dawn has infiltrated the Crimson Keep, a mysterious republican fortress lost among the northern deserts known as the Red wastes. While the purpose of the attack was unclear, the republican Senate voted a retaliation act against all known locations of the Brotherhood.

Led by Grand Inquisitor Heimlock himself, troops are soon deployed on the Coast of wrecks, near the city state of Stormfall, to terminate a camp of Brothers. You are, with your two childhood friends, part of operation Dawnbane, under the supervision of Justicar Maëlys.

Free Character Development

Wield a great variety of weapons and find your own playstyle thanks to their unique stances and combos. In Wolcen, there is no class, only your weapons set the rules for your skills types.

Three Types of Resources

Rage and Willpower interact with each other, using the Resource Opposition System. Stamina allows you to use a dodge-roll to avoid danger or travel faster.

Item Diversity

Gear up according to your offensive and defensive choices with common, magical, rare, and legendary items. Break the rules and unlock new possibilities with Unique items and rare affixes.

Rotative Passive Skill Tree

Make your own path throughout the 21 sub-class sections available in the Gate of Fates to customize your passives and make them fit to your play style.

Skill Customization

Level up your skills with your character or alternative resources to gain modifier points and create your own unique combination of skill modifiers. Change your damage type, add new functionalities, grant buffs or debuffs, or change the skill’s mechanics completely. The options are limitless.

Strategic Fights

Wolcen‘s creatures have complex patterns including deadly skills. Pay attention to various markers and to animation anticipation to avoid lethal attacks using your dodge roll ability.

Aspects of Apocalypse

All characters can shapeshift into one of the 4 Celestial incarnations available, each of them offering 4 different skills, and one devastating ultimate.

Endless Replayability

Improve your gear by looting or crafting, gather resources to unlock rare missions, face advanced challenges for special rewards, experiment new builds, and become the greatest achiever. Whether you like to play solo or with friends, there is always something to do.

A Taste for Beauty

Using the CryEngine technology makes Wolcen an immersive and beautiful game with highly detailed armors and weapons. In addition, eight hours of epic orchestral music will accompany you during your journey.

Unleash your Fashion Sense

Customize your appearance by switching the visuals of your armors and weapons. Loot more than 100 different dyes and tune up your armor to have your very own unique style. The asymmetric armor system will also allow you to change your appearance for left and right shoulder and glove.

Difficulty Modes

Choose how you want to make the campaign with 2 different difficulty settings: the Story mode and the Normal mode. The endgame is shaped to allow a progressive increase in difficulty.

Regular Updates and Seasonal Events

We’re committed to making Wolcen a long-term game with regular updates and additions, including features, Acts, gameplay content, and quality of life.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

