Dead Island 2 Gets Extended Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios have released an extended gameplay reveal trailer for Dead Island 2 that showcases 14 minutes of gameplay of the upcoming game.

A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, California, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies. The city is in quarantine and the military have retreated. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, you learn to harness the zombie inside. Only you, and the handful of other swaggering fellows who happen to be resistant to the pathogen, holds the future of Los Angeles (and humanity), in the balance. As you uncover the truth behind the outbreak you’ll discover who—or what—you are. Survive, evolve, save the world—just another day in Los Angeles!

Dead Island 2 takes players across the most iconic locations of the City of Angels, now stained with horror, in an exciting pulp journey from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach.

Combat delivers the most intense, visceral and gory first person experience possible, with plenty of weapons and tactical (and brutal) options to chew your way through the zombie horde.

There are six characters to choose from, each with their own unique personality and dialogues. You can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer, with our brand-new skill system allowing you to re-spec instantly and try out the craziest builds.

Our Los Angeles is crawling with zombies that look and react realistically. These mutated wretches are the reanimated, rotten heart of Dead Island 2 with dozens of distinct zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks, and hundreds of Los Angeles-themed variants.

Day One Edition includes the Memories of Banoi Pack (Banoi War Club, Memories of Banoi Baseball Bat, Weapon Perk) balanced, Personal space skill card.

Dead Island 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store on April 21.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

