Subway Midnight Headed to Switch on March 16 - News

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Bubby Darkstar announced the horror adventure game, Subway Midnight, for the Nintendo Switch via eShop on March 16 for $10.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in October 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Uncover the whereabouts of missing kids in this haunted-house style adventure! Hang out with some ghosts! Run away from a weirdo! Try not to become a ghost yourself!

A haunted-house style spookycute walking simulator set on a ghost-infested train.! You play as Lizzbeth, a weird girl on an even weirder train. There’s a creep stalking you, the train isn’t stopping anytime soon, and your only option is to keep moving forward (and not die)…

In this whimsical, colorful, and downright creepy indie horror game, the player slowly unravels the story in these uniquely hand-crafted train cars. Hang out with ghosts, run away from a weirdo, and try not to become a ghost yourself.

