Genshin Impact Update 3.5 Out Now - Adds New Main Story, Characters, and More - News

miHoYo has announced Version 3.5 update for Genshin Impact is now available.

The update adds new characters, new weapons, new main story, new story quest, new hangout event, new enemies, and more.

View a trailer of the update below:

Read the patch notes below:

Compensation Details

Maintenance Compensation: Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems per hour the servers are down)

Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems per hour the servers are down) Issue Fix Compensation: Primogems ×300 (please refer to the relevant compensation mail for more details)

Scope of Compensation

Maintenance Compensation: Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8). Please claim before the end of Version 3.5.

Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8). Issue Fix Compensation: Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8). Please claim the compensation mail before 2023/03/04 06:00 (UTC+8).

Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8).

Our developers will distribute compensation to Travelers via in-game mail within five hours after the update maintenance is finished. The mail will expire after 30 days, so don’t forget to claim the attached compensation in time.

Update Schedule

Update maintenance begins 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take five hours.

How to Update Game Client

PC: Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update.

Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update. iOS: Open the App Store and tap Update.

Open the App Store and tap Update. Android: Open the game and follow the directions on-screen.

Open the game and follow the directions on-screen. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: Highlight Genshin Impact from the Home Screen, press the OPTIONS button and select “Check for Update.”

Please do not hesitate to contact Customer Service if you encounter any issues installing the new version. We will do our very best to resolve the issue.

Update Details

I. New Characters

5-Star Character “Flame-Mane” Dehya (Pyro) Vision: Pyro Weapon: Claymore A member of the Eremites, a mercenary organization that roams the sands of Sumeru. Valiant and powerful, she enjoys great fame amongst her fellow Eremites. Elemental Skill: Molten Inferno Dehya’s Elemental Skill “Molten Inferno” has two parts to it. “Molten Inferno: Indomitable Flame” deals AoE Pyro DMG and creates a Fiery Sanctum field, while “Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame” recreates said field at a new position after dealing AoE Pyro DMG, which will inherit the remaining duration of the previous field. When an enemy within a Fiery Sanctum field takes damage, the field will unleash a coordinated attack. In addition, active characters within the Fiery Sanctum field have their resistance to interruption increased, and when such characters take DMG, a portion of that damage will be mitigated and flow into Redmane’s Blood. Dehya will then take this DMG over a period of time. Elemental Burst: Leonine Bite After casting her Elemental Burst “Leonine Bite,” Dehya retrieves the Fiery Sanctum on the field and enters the “Blazing Lioness” state, which increases her resistance to interruption. In this state, Dehya uses her Flame-Mane’s Fist and Incineration Drive to deal Pyro DMG to enemies. When this state ends, a Fiery Sanctum field will be recreated at her new position, and will inherit the remaining duration of the previous field. The 5-star character “Flame-Mane” Dehya (Pyro) will be available in the standard wish “Wanderlust Invocation” in the next Version.

4-Star Character “Coordinates of Clear Frost” Mika (Cryo) Vision: Cryo Weapon: Polearm A young knight born to an ordinary family. He serves as a Front-Line Surveyor in his Company. He is a low-key and cautious character. Elemental Skill: Starfrost Swirl After using his Elemental Skill “Starfrost Swirl,” Mika uses his crossbow to attack, granting all nearby characters in your party Soulwind. When characters in the Soulwind state are on the field, their ATK SPD will be increased. When tapped, Mika fires a Flowfrost Arrow that can pierce through opponents, dealing Cryo DMG to enemies it comes into contact with. When held, Mika goes into Aiming Mode, locking on to an opponent and firing a Rimestar Flare at them, dealing Cryo DMG. When the Rimestar Flare hits, it will rise before exploding, launching Rimestar Shards into a maximum of 3 other opponents, dealing Cryo DMG. Elemental Burst: Skyfeather Song After using his Elemental Burst “Skyfeather Song,” Mika derives the ability to spur his teammates on from the recited prayers of the knightly order, regenerating HP for all nearby party members. This healing is based on Mika’s Max HP and will grant them the Eagleplume state. When the Normal Attacks of active characters affected by Eagleplume hit an opponent, Mika will help them regenerate HP based on his Max HP. Characters affected by this state can only regenerate HP in this way once per short interval of time.



II. New Equipment

New Weapons Beacon of the Reed Sea (5-Star Claymore) After the character’s Elemental Skill hits an opponent, their ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. After the character takes DMG, their ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, the character’s Max HP will be increased by 32%. During the event wish “Epitome Invocation,” the event-exclusive 5-star weapon Beacon of the Reed Sea (Claymore) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Mailed Flower (4-Star Claymore) Within 8s after the character’s Elemental Skill hits an opponent or the character triggers an Elemental Reaction, their ATK and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 12% and 48 respectively. Mailed Flower (Claymore) and its refinement materials can be redeemed in the event “Windblume’s Breath.”



III. New Main Story

1. New Archon Quest Archon Quest Chapter III: Act VI “Caribert” Permanently available after the Version 3.5 update. Quest Unlock Criteria Reach Adventure Rank 35 or above. Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises.”

2. New Story Quest Dehya’s Story Quest – Mantichora Chapter: Act I “Lionsblood” Permanently available after the Version 3.5 update. Quest Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above. Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises.”

3. New Hangout Event Hangout Event: Faruzan – Act I “A Confounding Conundrum” Permanently available after the Version 3.5 update. ◆ Event Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above. Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises.” Complete Tighnari’s Story Quest “Vulpes Zerda Chapter: Act I – The Unanswerable Problems.”



IV. New Enemies

Abyss Herald: Frost Fall An Abyss Order monster that uses a dark power to command ice and frost in battle. Some of its attacks decrease the Stamina of characters while dealing DMG against them.

Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker Ax This seems to have once been a trusted guard of high standing in some land who wielded the power of Geo. Its attacks become stronger and fiercer when they hit shielded characters, at the cost of its own health.



V. Other Additions

New Recipes: Sumeru NPC Enteka: Tulumba Sumeru NPC Azalai: Gilded Tajine Dehya’s specialty: “Goldflame Tajine” Mika’s specialty: “Surveyor’s Breakfast Sandwich” Obtained From Event Mail: Super Magnificent Pizza and Minty Fruit Tea

New Cooking Ingredient: Sumeru NPC Enteka: Coffee Bean

New Achievements added to the “Wonders of the World” and “Memories of the Heart” categories

to the “Wonders of the World” and “Memories of the Heart” categories New Namecards: “Dehya: Purifying Flame”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Dehya. “Mika: Index”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Mika. “Travel Notes: Artful Intent”: Reward obtained via the BP system.

Adds some prompts for loading screens.

Added Set 21 of “Paimon’s Paintings” chat emojis.

The gadget “Festive Drum” can now be purchased from Mikoshi Genichirou, the owner of Inazuma’s Netsuke no Gen Crafts.

“Genius Invokation TCG” Gameplay Update: New Character Cards: Eula, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Kujou Sara, and their corresponding Talent cards. New invitation duels and guest challenges added to the Player List. New Equipment Cards: Ornate Kabuto and General’s Ancient Helm. New Furnishings: Leisure Device: Bouncy Tubby and Leisure Device: Bouncy Chubby.

You can directly teleport to the Mansion’s location within the Serenitea Pot using the Map.

A guide to Archon Quests will be added to the “Adventurer Handbook: Guide” page. For each Archon Quest Act completed, Travelers can claim the corresponding rewards on this page.

Spiral Abyss Floor 11 Ley Line Disorders changed to: All party members receive a 75% Pyro DMG Bonus. Updated the monster lineup on Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss. Updated the monster lineup on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss. Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 3.5, the two Lunar Phases will be as follows: Phase I: Determined Moon After a character’s HP decreases, all party members will gain a stack of Implacable: DMG dealt will be increased by 8% for 8s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. Max 4 stacks. Each stack’s duration is counted independently. Phase II: Incisive Moon When a character’s HP decreases, release a shockwave at the current active character’s position, dealing True DMG to nearby opponents. This effect can be triggered once every 3s. (The above Spiral Abyss update will take effect from March 16 at 04:00 (Server Time).)



Adjustments and Optimizations

System

On the Weapon and Artifact enhancement interface, you can now hold and scroll/swipe to select multiple Artifacts and Weapons that you want to consume.

On the Destroy interface, you can now hold and scroll/swipe to select multiple Artifacts and Weapons that you want to destroy.

On mobile, when the interaction key in certain gameplay modes is not available, it is now possible to touch the corresponding area to adjust the viewing angle.

Optimizes operations and interactions on the Weapons and Artifact interface, and fixes some issues:

In Controller Mode, once Weapons and Artifacts have been enhanced to their maximum level, or when Weapons have been refined to their maximum level, you can now return to the previous page via the “Back” button.

In Controller Mode, the Weapon/Artifact Attributes on the right side of the Weapon/Artifact Enhancement page can now be toggled up and down with the right joystick.

Enhancement page can now be toggled up and down with the right joystick. In Controller Mode, when opening the comparison window in the Artifact Interface, the same button can be pressed again to close the window.

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, the names of a small portion of Artifacts in the Artifact Enhancement menu were abnormally obscured.

Optimizes the movement effects of the list of Artifacts or Weapons when selecting Artifacts or Weapons in the Character interface.

Audio

Optimizes the sound reverberation effects for certain indoor settings.

Optimizes the sound performance of certain interfaces.

Optimizes the Korean, English, and Japanese voice lines of some characters and fixes some voice-over text errors.

Optimizes the Korean, English, and Japanese voice lines for some quests.

Genius Invokation TCG

Adjusts the interface performance for the dice rolling phase of Genius Invokation TCG.

Optimizes the refresh logic for the number of times the Summons and Team Combat Statuses can be used in Genius Invokation TCG. The number of Usages will take the highest value.

Example: Suppose that the default initial number of Usages for a Summon is 2, and that Summon is already on the field and its current available Usages is at 4. Before the optimization, if that Summon is created again, the number of its available Usages will be updated to 2. After said optimization, the maximum number of available Usages will be 4.

Other

Optimizes the visual performance of certain scenes.

Optimizes the source description of the Traveler’s Constellation activation material.

Adds a path on the map to a cave entrance in the Qusayr Al-Inkhida’ area of the Desert of Hadramaveth (only adds an icon on the map, the terrain remains unchanged.)

It is no longer possible to use the “Treasure Compass” gadget in the Eternal Oasis.

Compass” gadget in the Eternal Oasis. Adjusts the display order of the achievement “The Dirge of Bilqis” in the “Sumeru: The Gilded Desert – Series II” achievement category.

Adjusts the name of the namecard from “Achievement: Sandstorm” to “Sumeru: Sandstorm.”

Adjusts the category names of some items.

Adjusts the category of some enemy drops to “Character and Weapon Enhancement Material.”

Adjusts “Talent Level-Up Material” to “Character Talent Material.”

After defeating bosses, the names of some Character Ascension Materials obtained by using Resin are adjusted from “Character Level-Up Material” to “Character Ascension Material.”

Adjusts the “Gadgets” obtained through the Crafting Bench to “Consumables.”

Bug Fixes

Quests

Fixes an issue whereby a Korean voice-over in the Story Quest “Kaeya’s Gain” was abnormally interrupted.

Fixes an issue whereby an inner monologue sound effect in the Story Quest “The Rumored Alchemist” would not play.

Fixes an issue whereby certain chests could not be unlocked in the Domain of the World Quest “The Rhythm that Reveals the Beastly Trail” under certain circumstances.

Enemies

Fixes an issue with the boss “Perpetual Mechanical Array” whereby when it splits, there was a small probability that it would abnormally take DMG.

Characters

Fixes an issue whereby after either Xingqiu, Thoma, or Yelan uses an Elemental Burst, if the currently active character switches to the Traveler due to cutscenes or dialogue, the effects of said unleashed Elemental Burst would be triggered abnormally.

Fixes an issue whereby after disconnecting from the server, the elemental application frequency of Xingqiu’s Rain Swords would be abnormal.

Fixes an issue whereby there was an incorrect transition time to the sprinting movement, where Yaoyao could sprint immediately after launching a Plunging Attack.

Fixes an issue with Yaoyao whereby after casting her Elemental Skill, if you switch to another character while summoning Yuegui, the White Jade Radishes that Yuegui throws at the character would have a small probability of having an abnormal trajectory.

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, the size of the special effects of Cyno’s “Endseer” state was abnormally displayed.

Fixes an issue with Eula whereby a bug resulting from performance optimizations after Version 3.3 would cause abnormalities in the timing for holding her Elemental Skill to deal damage after obtaining the Grimheart effect.

Fixes an issue whereby after either Xiangling, Yun Jin, Rosaria, Thoma, or Shenhe obtains an elemental infusion, when performing a Plunging Attack, they would abnormally apply elemental effects when descending.

Audio

Fixes an issue whereby some music would trigger abnormally in some environments.

Fixes an issue with Yelan whereby when her voice-over is triggered after reaching Friendship Lv. 2, there was a small probability that the voice-over would encounter an error.

Fixes an issue with Kuki Shinobu whereby when her voice-over is triggered after reaching Friendship Lv. 2, her voice-over would not play properly.

Fixes an issue whereby Paimon’s English voice-over tip “How about we explore the area ahead of us later?” would be missing.

Optimizes an issue whereby open world BGM may not play properly after the game is loaded when logging into the game.

System

Fixes an issue whereby wishes for the Beginner’s Wish could not be performed normally when the number of remaining Wishes was less than 10 (after the fix, this event wish page will vanish after a ten-pull).

Fixes an issue whereby Alhaitham’s voice line “Opening Treasure Chest: III” could not be displayed properly in the Profile > Voice-Over interface.

Fixes an issue in the Serenitea Pot whereby some of Raiden Shogun’s bubble text would display abnormally under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue whereby when you perform a Mystic Offering at the Crafting Bench, the selection status of your selected Artifact would display abnormally under certain circumstances.

Genius Invokation TCG

Fixes an issue in Genius Invokation TCG whereby there is a localization error in Japanese for the Combat Status “Sparks ‘n’ Splash” created by the “Klee” Character Card.

Other

Fixes a text error in the Item “Jeht’s Letter.”

Fixes an issue with the abnormal placement of a Sacred Seal in the Desert of Hadramaveth.

Fixes an issue with abnormal collision size in some environments.

Fixes some textual errors in 15 languages and optimizes text. “Note: Related in-game functions have not changed.” (Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu > Settings > Language and changing the Game Language.)

Text-related fixes and optimizations in English include: Optimizes Oz’s description on Fischl’s Talent Card. Optimizes Kaeya’s voice-over regarding Fischl. Optimizes instances of a term from “Hydro Crystal Chunk” to “Crystal Chunk.” Optimizes instances of a term from “Coral Pearls” to “Sango Pearls.” Optimizes instances of a term from “Ravioli” to “Pierogi.” Optimizes Bennett’s skill description. Fixes a few errors in Archon Quests, Story Quests, and World Quests.



Genshin Impact is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android.

