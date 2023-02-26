Hogwarts Legacy Tops the Swiss Charts, Tales Of Symphonia Remaster Debuts - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 7th week of 2023.

The remaster of Tales Of Symphonia debuted in 10th place.

The second through ninth places have remained the same from the previous week with FIFA 23 in second, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in third, Nintendo Switch Sports in fourth , Minecraft in fifth, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in sixth, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe in seventh, The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild in eighth, and Mario Party Superstars in ninth.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four multiplatform titles.

