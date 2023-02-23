Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 535 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 have announced Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Legendary ninjas reunite!

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Naruto‘s anime debut with Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS, the next entry in the blockbuster Ultimate Ninja Storm series!

The Story of Naruto and Sasuke’s Rivalry Combined into One

For the first time in one game, relive selected scenes from Naruto’s childhood until his final battle with Sasuke through anime scenes and in-game battles. Players of past Ultimate Ninja Storm games can see it all with updated graphics. Plus, experience a new story exclusive to the game.

The Largest Roster of Playable Characters Ever

This game has the largest roster of beloved characters to play than any Ultimate Ninja Storm game in the past. New additions include the brothers who started legendary ninja clans, Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki. Stay tuned for more playable characters!

Crisp Graphics

The game, building on the success of the franchise, will feature crisp graphics in the vein of the anime along with dynamic battles with support for up to 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles