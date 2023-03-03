PS5 and Xbox Series X|S vs PS4 and Xbox One Sales Comparison - January 2023 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

Gap change in latest month: 615,856 - PS5 & XSX|S

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,912,525 - PS4 & XOne

Total Lead: 3,799,727 - PS4 & XOne

Total Combined PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales: 52,450,780

Total Combined PS4 and Xbox One Sales: 56,250,507

In January 2023, the gap grew in favor of the combined sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the last month by 0.62 million units.

In the last 12 months, the PS4 and Xbox One has sold 2.91 million units more than the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are currently behind by 3.80 million units.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in their first 27 months sold a combined 52.45 million units, while the PS4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 56.25 million units. Month 27 is January 2023 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while for the PS4 and Xbox One it is January 2016.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 168.35 million units after 111 months.

