Xbox Series X and S Price Increased in Sweden

Microsoft has raised the price of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles in Sweden, as spotted by Gaming Deputy.

The price of the Xbox Series XS has increased from 5,695 SEK ($550) to 6,195 SEK ($599), while the Xbox Series S price has increased from 3,595 SEK ($348) to 3,895 SEK ($377).

Microsoft this month also raised the price of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in Japan by 5,000 yen. The Xbox Series X price increased from 54,978 yen ($409) to 59,978 yen ($447), while the Xbox Series S price increased from 32,278 yen ($240) to 37,978 yen ($283).

"After carefully evaluating the market condition in Japan, we have decided to change the suggested retail price of Xbox consoles in the country," reads a statement from Microsoft last month.

"We regularly evaluate the impact of local pricing to maintain reasonable consistency across regions. This price revision affects our customers and was a difficult decision to make, but going forward we will continue to provide the ultimate Xbox experience that our customers expect."

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in October 2022 stated, "We've held price on our console, we've held price on games for us and our subscription. I don't think we'll be able to do that forever. I do think at some point we'll have to raise some prices on certain things."

In December 2022, Microsoft announced it is raising the price of its major first-party Xbox games built for Xbox Series X|S from $60 to $70 in 2023. Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield will cost $69.99 when they launch.

