Metroidvania Magical Delicacy Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 175 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Whitethorn Games and developer Skaule have announced Metroidvania, Magical Delicacy, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Play the young witch Flora and discover a bustling town in this Metroidvania-inspired wholesome cooking game. Cook meals and potions in your customized kitchen by carefully selecting the right ingredients. Navigate the town in casual platforming to meet the townsfolk, take up their orders, and learn about this world of magic.

Flora travels to a distant town to fulfill her dream of becoming a proper witch. She opens up shop in Grat, a harbor town built upon cliffs, where adventurers settled to chart an unexplored island full of mystery. As she engages in the town’s thriving economy, she stumbles upon two members of opposing covens. The witch Cassia and the magus Tauno have a lot to teach Flora, but they also know how to use her in their dispute about magical beings.

Cooking

Use dozens of ingredients to create magical dishes. Different attributes require you to think about your ingredient selection to meet customers‘ requests. Process ingredients into new variants. Closely follow recipes or invent your own creations and manage multiple tasks while your meals take some time to cook. Then sell or deliver your potions, meals, teas, and pastries to friends and customers. Be it local cuisine or Flora’s hometown recipes, everything to satisfy the tastebuds of different folks, from the croaking Gaball to the feline Tilin.

Shop

Start with basic equipment and acquire new kitchen tools. Unlock more rooms to arrange and customize your tools to your liking and maximize efficiency when cooking. Put your unused creations up for sale, sort your ingredients into storage, and grow some plants in the backyard. A place to call your own if there wouldn’t be this unwanted roommate and a lingering capitalist dread.

Exploration

Visit a beautiful harbor town, a densely packed space with people to meet, history to discover, and many opportunities to improve your business. Meet merchants to buy your ingredients from or gather them directly within the nooks and crannies of the town. Meet mysterious travelers, shop owners, forgotten legends, and masters of their crafts, some of which might only appear at day or night. Unravel long forgotten secrets of the island and its mystical creatures.

Platforming

Navigate the town during your deliveries, climb bell towers and old ramparts, or delve through lost caves. Grow as a witch and acquire upgrades to your movement abilities to discover new routes and hard-to-reach places or open shortcuts that lead back to your store. Inspired by the Metroidvania genre and condensed into a cozy cooking game.

Key Features:

Unique pixel art style depicting a fantastical town with witches and magic.

Befriend a cast of diverse characters that love to order food from you.

Learn an extensive cooking system, allowing for creative choices to fulfill even oddly specific orders.

Linear story with many optional encounters and free play opportunities.

Traverse a 2D platformer inspired by Metroidvanias. Gain new abilities, reach new areas, and unlock shortcuts.

Collect new recipes and ingredients through trade, questing, and exploration.

Plenty of accessibility features to help you experience the game on your own terms.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles