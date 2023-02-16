Sega: Sonic Frontiers Sales Greatly Exceeded Expectations, Sequel to Have Bigger Budget - Sales

/ 599 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sega's parent company, Sega Sammy Holdings, in a Q&A with investors revealed sales for Sonic Frontiers exceeded their expectations and the sequel will have a bigger budget.

"We are proceeding with this title based on a strategic sales plan," said Sega via Reddit. "We conducted intensive promotions around the November release, and as announced recently, we have been able to achieve good results so far. A temporary sale was held around Black Friday, but the selling price has since returned to normal.

"We have been able to achieve these results while maintaining a certain level of quality, and the number of units sold greatly exceeded our original estimation. We will continue to sell over the long term based on sales strategies such as pricing, promotions, and the development of further DLC."

Sega added, "We expect development costs for new titles to grow even larger in the future. We will strive to ensure solid quality in the development of major titles from our existing franchises. However, development labour costs will rise due to the impact of the global external environment, and we expect this trend to continue for the foreseeable future.

"Since it is necessary to take on these challenges for major titles, we are proceeding with a bigger budget, even from the basic research stage. Therefore, we assume that development costs for future new titles will increase accordingly."

Sonic Frontiers has sold over 2.9 million units as of December 2022.

The game released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles