Tetris Effect: Connected Update to Add New Modes Next Week

Publisher Enhance and developers Monstars, Resonair, and Stage Games have announced an update for Tetris Effect: Connected will add four new modes to the game to all platforms the game is available on.

The new modes are Classic Score Attack, Zone Marathon, Purify Mode, and Master Mode.

The update will release on February 22, alongside the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 versions of the game.

Tetris Effect: Connected is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, Quest via Oculus Store, and Luna.

View a video on the update below:

Read details on the new modes below:

Classic Score Attack – A single-player version is now available in Effect Modes (NTSC/PAL Game Speed included).

– A single-player version is now available in Effect Modes (NTSC/PAL Game Speed included). Zone Marathon – A version of Marathon Mode with the Zone mechanic.

– A version of Marathon Mode with the Zone mechanic. Purify Mode – Endless is now an option in Purify Mode.

– Endless is now an option in Purify Mode. Master Mode – Endless is now an option in Master Mode.

