Three A League of Legends Story Games to Launch Later This Year - News

Publisher Riot Forge have announced three A League of Legends Story games will launch later this year.

Developer Double Stallion's action platformer, CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story, will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG this summer.

Developer Tequila Works' single-player adventure game, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG this fall.

Moonlighter developer Digital Sun has announced The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story for console and PC. The specific consoles were not revealed. The game will launch this Spring.

