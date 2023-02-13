Echoes of Mana Service to End on May 15 - News

Square Enix announced it will be ending the service for the free-to-play RPG, Echoes of Mana, on May 15.

"We regret to announce we have made the difficult decision to discontinue the Echoes of Mana app service as of 6:00 on May 15 (UTC)," reads the announcement from Square Enix. "From the Echoes of Mana Production Team, we apologize for the abrupt announcement but are sincerely grateful for the support we’ve received from our players.

"Since Echoes of Mana's launch on April 27, 2022, we’ve strived to provide an incredible and enjoyable gaming experience for our players every day that could exceed the day before. However, we’ve come to the conclusion that it would be difficult to continue maintaining the app experience, and to therefore end the app service."

Read the service end schedule below:

Official Announcement Regarding End of App Service (This Announcement) February 13, 2023 at 6:00 (UTC)

(This Announcement) Sale of Spirit Crystals Ending (Coincides with Official Announcement) February 13, 2013 at 6:00 (UTC) *You can continue to use the spirit crystals that you currently hold until the end of app service.

(Coincides with Official Announcement) End of App Service May 15, 2023 at 6:00 (UTC) *In-game events are scheduled to be continually updated until the end of app service.



