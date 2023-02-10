Remedy CEO: Alan Wake 2 is 'Playable From Start to Finish' - News

Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala following the release of the latest financial report for the studio revealed development is in full swing and it is now playable from to start finish. However, not all content is in the game yet.

"Alan Wake 2 is in full production," said Virtala via VideoGamesChronicle. "The game will soon have all content in place, and it is playable from start to finish. We will then move onto polishing the experience. Alan Wake is a unique brand that holds high value for the company today."

Virtala added Alan Wake Remastered has yet to generate royalties, however, he expects sales to improve once the release of Alan Wake 2 becomes closer.

"Alan Wake Remastered has not yet generated royalties," he said. "However, we expect the sales to increase as the release of Alan Wake 2 becomes imminent and fans and new players want to experience the original story on new generation consoles."

Alan Wake II is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

