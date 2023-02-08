Game Boy and Game Boy Advance Games Now Available on Nintendo Switch Online - News

Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct has announced a select number of Game Boy games for Nintendo Switch Online and a select number of Game Boy Advance games for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack are now available.

Nine Game Boy games and and six Game Boy Advance games will be available at launch with more titles being added in the future.

Here is the launch lineup of Game Boy titles:

Tetris

Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

GARGOYLE’S QUEST

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II – Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

Here is the launch lineup of Game Boy Advance titles:

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

