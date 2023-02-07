Nintendo Increasing Employees' Base Salary in Japan by 10% - News

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo will be increasing the base pay of its employees in Japan by 10 percent, announced the company and reported by Reuters.

"It's important for our long-term growth to secure our workforce," said Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa in an earnings briefing.

This pay hike follows Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling for companies to pay workers more following inflation following years of deflation and stagnant wages.

The higher salaries might help attract more talent to Nintendo as Japan is currently dealing with labor shortages. This is due to years of falling birth rates and lower immigration.

Nintendo this week announced shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 122.55 million units, while 994.30 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime. The company did lower its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, from 19 million units for the Nintendo Switch down to 18 million.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2022, Nintendo reported net sales were down 1.9 percent to ¥1,295.18 billion ($9.80 billion) and an operating profit dropped 13.1 percent to ¥410.54 billion ($3.11 billion).

