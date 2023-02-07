Mixed Reality Game Hot Wheels: Rift Rally Announced for PS5, PS4, and iOS - News

Velan Studios, the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit developer, has announced mixed reality racing game, Hot Wheels: Rift Rally, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and iOS. It will launch on March 14.

"Our mission at Velan has always been to create breakthrough games that feel magical to players," said Velan Studios CEO Karthik Bala. "Our background combining digital and physical play taught us a lot about the mixed reality racing genre we invented, which we used to bring a transformational new experience to Hot Wheels: Rift Rally."

Mattel global head of digital gaming Mike DeLaet added, "Velan Studios’ innovative game design and technology introduces a breakthrough play experience for Hot Wheels fans by transforming their home into the ultimate Hot Wheels track for their digital car collection."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Hot Wheels: Rift Rally puts players behind the wheel of their favorite Hot Wheels vehicles using the Chameleon RC car, which can digitally transform into more than 140 vehicle variations. This includes iconic Hot Wheels such as Twin Mill, Bone Shaker, Mach Speeder, Gotta Go, and more fan-favorites; as well as several Hot Wheels: Rift Rally original vehicles.

In Hot Wheels: Rift Rally, players have two ways to play. In Campaign mode, players set up Rift Gates to create the ultimate mixed reality track and explore different challenge maps where there are multiple challenges to complete and races to race. In Stunt mode, players drive and stunt the Chameleon without gates as they chain together drifts, wheelies, and burnouts to hit high scores and earn rewards.

Key Features:

Meet the Chameleon – Take control of this shapeshifting RC supercar.

– Take control of this shapeshifting RC supercar. Bring Cars to Life – Tune the chameleon into 140-plus legendary Hot Wheels vehicles with special abilities.

– Tune the chameleon into 140-plus legendary Hot Wheels vehicles with special abilities. Transform Your World – Place the gates throughout your space and set up the ultimate custom track.

– Place the gates throughout your space and set up the ultimate custom track. Cooperative Play and Competition – Play cooperatively, taking turns in the driver’s seat—or place up to four chameleons in the same room.

– Play cooperatively, taking turns in the driver’s seat—or place up to four chameleons in the same room. Stunt Mode – Flip and spin in the free-driving Stunt Mode. Show off your skills by performing tricks and unlock new Hot Wheels along the way.

– Flip and spin in the free-driving Stunt Mode. Show off your skills by performing tricks and unlock new Hot Wheels along the way. Challenges – Play in multiple worlds with the campaign map. Battle monsters, blow up robots, and even… destroy noodle carts?

Game Editions:

Standard Edition ($129.99)

Includes everything you need to race, stunt, and drift in mixed reality: One-of-a kind Chameleon RC car Four high-tech mixed reality gates Charger cable



Collector’s Edition ($149.99)

Includes everything in the Standard Edition, plus these exclusive extras: Collectors Edition Chameleon RC car Limited edition die-cast McLaren Hot Wheels® car Bonus unlockable car: McLaren Senna



