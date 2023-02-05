Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Demo to Release on February 24 - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced a demo for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will release on February 24 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Progress made in the demo can be carried over to the full game when it launches next month. Those who clear the demo will be able to get the Crouching Dragon Helmet DLC in the full game.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass worldwide on March 3, 2023.

