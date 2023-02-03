Atmospheric Puzzle Game Seven Doors Launches for Consoles on February 21 - News

Publisher SOEDESCO and developer Indigo Studio announced the atmospheric and mystery puzzle game, Seven Doors, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 21 for $4.99 / €4.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam on June 26, 2020.

Welcome to Seven Doors. Behind this door, seven challenges are waiting for you that we have prepared specifically to test your skills. We’re waiting for you behind the last door… If you arrive… Now, if you are ready, you may begin… The Door Is Open. Good Luck.

Seven Doors is an atmospheric and mystery game that will test your skills. Solve puzzles, decipher secret languages, overcome dangerous and spooky situations and even become part of a giant chess game.

As a player, you will have to go through seven different atmospheres, all of them unique, special and surprising that will awaken your wits. Do not expect a fictional story, in this game the protagonists are you and the puzzles.

Key Features:

Seven different atmospheres and seven enigmas.

The perfect game for an evening of puzzles, by yourself or with friends.

Between two and three hours of gameplay.

Develops different aspects of intelligence in each puzzle.

A great soundtrack that has been acclaimed by reviewers.

Seven atmospheres, seven challenges, seven solutions. Will you be able to reach the end?

