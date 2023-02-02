Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Debuts on the Japanese Charts, PS5 Best-Selling Console - Sales

posted 2 days ago

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 40,759 units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending January 29, 2023.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) dropped one spot to second place with sales of 37,265 units. The game has now sold 4,776,300 units at retail.

Forspoken (PS5) debuted in third place with sales of 29,055 units.

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 10,359 units.

Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform with 62,908 units sold. The Nintendo Switch sold 51,108 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,265 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,061 units, and the 3DS sold 74 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Marvelous, 01/26/23) – 40,759 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 37,265 (4,776,300) [PS5] Forspoken (Square Enix, 01/24/23) – 29,055 (New) [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo, 01/20/23) – 28,442 (173,000) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 14,844 (3,848,543) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,138 (5,128,314) [NSW] Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (Nippon Ichi Software, 01/26/23) – 10,359 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,399 (3,025,019) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 8,231 (986,742) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6,041 (2,836,256)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 53,256 (2,266,567) Switch OLED Model – 28,787 (3,816,361) Switch – 12,564 (19,150,623) Switch Lite – 9,757 (5,185,166) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,652 (345,151) PlayStation 4 – 1,061 (7,850,876) Xbox Series S – 830 (229,878) Xbox Series X – 435 (173,518) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 74 (1,190,380)

