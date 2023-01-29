Dead Space and Hi-Fi Rush Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 4, 2023, which ended January 29, 2023.

The pre-orders for Hogwarts Legacy remained in second place ahead of its release next month. Another edition of the game came in at 10th place.

There were two new releases in the top 10 this week. The remake of Dead Space debuted in 3rd place, while another edition of the game debuted in seventh place.

The shadow dropped game from Tango Gameworks, Hi-Fi Rush, debuted in eighth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week:

Steam Deck Hogwarts Legacy - Pre-order Dead Space (2023) - NEW Dead Space Red Dead Redemption 2 Dead Space Deluxe Dead Space (2023) - NEW Hi-Fi Rush - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hogwarts Legacy - Pre-order

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

