Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox 360 Sales Comparison in Japan - December 2022

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned sales of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox 360 in Japan, as well as looking at lifetime original Xbox sales and Xbox One sales.

The Xbox Series X|S launched in Japan in November 2020, while the Xbox 360 launched in Japan in December 2005. The original Xbox launched in Japan in February 2002 and the Xbox One in September 2014.

XSX|S Vs. X360 Japan:

Gap change in latest month: 25,498 - X360

Gap change over last 12 months: 25,626 - XSX|S

Total Lead: 172,414 - X360

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 402,888

Xbox 360 Total Sales: 575,302

December 2022 is the 26th month the Xbox Series X|S has been available for in Japan. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Xbox Series 360 when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox Series X|S by 25,498 units.

In the last 12 months, the Xbox Series X|S has caught up to the Xbox 360 by 25,626 units. The Xbox 360 is currently ahead by 172,414 units.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 402.888 units in 26 months, while the Xbox 360 sold 575,302 units. Month 26 for the Xbox Series X|S is December 2022 and for the Xbox 360 is January 2008.

The Xbox 360 crossed one million units in month 40 and 1.5 million units in month 67. The Xbox 360 sold 1.66 million units lifetime.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

