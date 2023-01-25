GoldenEye 007 Launches on Friday for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and Game Pass - News

Microsoft and Nintendo have announced GoldenEye: 007 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Game Pass this Friday, January 27.

The Nintendo Switch version will be available as part of the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection that is included with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

Read details on the Switch version below:

The situation is serious, agent, and time is ticking. To ensure you succeed in your latest mission, you are licensed to … have fun! The iconic secret agent 007 will soon be entering the Nintendo 64 library on the Nintendo Switch system. Starting Jan. 27, GoldenEye 007 will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection.

Enter a world of espionage as Bond in GoldenEye 007. Your covert operation to stop the GoldenEye weapon satellite spans the globe—you’ll infiltrate underground bases, charge through a military train and slink around the depths of a jungle. Along the way, M will brief you on your objectives and Q Branch will support your efforts with an array of gadgets, but the ultimate success of this mission is yours alone. Save the day, then go for the gold in spy-vs-spy action locally or online in the four-player multiplayer mode and enjoy round after round of first-person competitive action.

Read details on the Xbox version below:

Today we can announce a date for GoldenEye 007’s arrival on Xbox Game Pass, and you won’t have to wait long: the global launch date is January 27, 2023, just two days from now. In fact the rollout begins late on January 26 in some territories, becoming available to players all over the world by January 27.

The version of GoldenEye 007 set to appear on Xbox Game Pass is the classic game that made waves in 1997, based on the movie that introduced audiences to a thrilling new era of James Bond. It comes packed with objective-based stealth shooter gameplay and, of course, a legendary local multiplayer mode for split-screen showdowns with friends. It also offers a few key additions for a modern audience, including alternative control options, achievements to unlock and native 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD (where supported).

GoldenEye 007 will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as part of Xbox Game Pass. Additionally, players who own a digital copy of Rare Replay, the 30-game compilation of Rare games made to celebrate the studio’s 30th anniversary, will be able to download and enjoy the game free of charge. Watch for it breaking cover on January 27!

