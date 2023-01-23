Microsoft Subpoenas PlayStation as It Looks to Build Defense Against the FTC Lawsuit - News

Microsoft has served a subpoena to Sony Interactive Entertainment as it works to build its defiance against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit, according to a court filing reported by VideoGamesChronicle.

The court filing says Microsoft wants Sony to report on details on its PlayStation game production pipeline. Microsoft believes this information is relevant to the case and it might include confidential details that Sony would otherwise not want to share with rivals.

"Negotiations between [Sony Interactive Entertainment] and Microsoft as to the scope of [Sony Interactive Entertainment]'s production and a discovery schedule are ongoing," reads the filing.

Sony has until January 27 to try to limit, stop, or respond to the subpoena.

The FTC in December 2022 announced it has sued to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard claiming the deal would give Microsoft the ability to suppress its competitors in gaming. The deal is not only the largest in Microsoft history, but also the largest in the video game industry as a whole.

The FTC pointed to Microsoft's record of acquiring and using gaming content to suppress content from rival consoles, including its acquisition of the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax Media.

