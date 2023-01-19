One Piece Odyssey Debuts on the Japanese Chart, NS Sells 75K, PS5 Sells 44K, XS Sells 1K - Sales

/ 432 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 64,799 units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending January 15, 2023. The game has now sold 4,695,052 units at retail.

One Piece Odyssey (PS4) debuted in second place with sales of 35,123 units. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in third place with sales of 26,879 units.

Splatoon 3 (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 22,094 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 18,172 units, and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 14,849 units.

Eight of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 4 and one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 74,690 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 44,113 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,099 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,052 units, and the 3DS sold 93 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 64,799 (4,695,052) [PS4] One Piece Odyssey (Bandai Namco, 01/12/23) – 35,123 (New) [PS5] One Piece Odyssey (Bandai Namco, 01/12/23) – 26,879 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 22,094 (3,817,608) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 18,172 (5,101,319) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 14,849 (969,291) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,025 (3,008,474) [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 7,864 (254,564) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,587 (5,100,328) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 7,382 (1,151,855)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 44,147 (3,758,948) PlayStation 5 – 39,468 (2,174,709) Switch – 17,957 (19,125,239) Switch Lite – 12,586 (5,165,268) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,645 (331,949) PlayStation 4 – 1,099 (7,847,271) Xbox Series S – 785 (228,308) Xbox Series X – 267 (172,878) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 93 (1,190,223)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles