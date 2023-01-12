Shoulders of Giants Launches January 26 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 293 Views
Developer Moving Pieces Interactive announced the science-fiction roguelike, Shoulders of Giants, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on January 26 for $19.99.
Simultaneously control a sword-wielding robot and a gunslinging space frog in Shoulders of Giants, an explosively colorful science-fiction roguelike. Play alone, with a friend, or as part of a four-person team, cutting through waves of enemies on a quest to rescue the galaxy!
The forces of Entropy are spreading chaos through the stars, corrupting living planets and urging on the heat death of the universe. Led by the psychic Owl, one scrappy team of space survivors are fighting to restore the balance. A mysterious mech! A sharpshooting amphibian! Together they must cut through waves of enemies and restore light and life to the galaxy!
